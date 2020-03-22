Janata Curfew Underway, Politicians Urge People to Stay Indoors

An unprecedented shutdown commenced across the country on Sunday, 22 March after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus.

As the 'Janata curfew' got underway at 7 am, people largely kept themselves indoor as part of the social distancing exercise to stop the spread of the virus and bare number of public transport vehicles plied on nearly empty roads.

All markets and establishments except those dealing in essential goods and services will be closed for the day. The 'Janata Curfew' will end at 9 pm.