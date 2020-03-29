In Rare Case, US Infant Dies From COVID-19
In an extremely rare case of juvenile death in COVID-19 pandemic, a US infant has died from the COVID-19 illness in the state of Illinois on Saturday. At a news conference, Governor JB Pritzker said "an infant" was among the fatalities linked to the new coronavirus over the previous 24 hours.
Less Than A Year Old
The state Department of Public Health said the child who died in Chicago was younger than one year old and had tested positive for COVID-19. Multiple studies have found the virus disproportionately affects older patients and those with underlying conditions.
The Chicago baby was among 13 new deaths in Illinois.
A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. I know how difficult this news can be, especially about this very young child. It’s especially sorrowful for the family of this very small child, for the years stolen from this infant. We should grieve.Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker
More Instances of Juvenile Deaths
French health official Jerome Salomon said a 16-year-old girl had died in the Ile-de-France region of Paris and its surroundings.
"Severe forms (of coronavirus) with the young are very rare," Salomon noted. In the US state of California last week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said that a teenager had tested positive for COVID-19 and died. But the agency added the case is complex and there may be an alternate explanation.
