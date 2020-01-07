IIM-A Director Condemns JNU Violence
Indian Institute of Ahmedabad Director Errol D'Souza has condemned the violence in JNU, dubbing it as a "very low point" in the country's post Independence history.
Violence broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on Sunday night, 5 January, as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.
"A university stands for tolerance, dialogue and an agreement to disagree. Violence is anathema to the idea of a university and violates the foundations of a civilization" D'Souza said in a tweet late Monday night, 6 January.
"The incidents yesterday (Sunday) on the JNU campus are a very low point in our post independence history," the IIMA director added.
Students from various prominent institutes, including the IIMA, Cept University, Ahmedabad University, National Institute of Fashion Technology, National Institute of Design and Gujarat Vidyapith, took part in the protest by standing in a row on a footpath outside the top business school here.
