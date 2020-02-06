‘I Like Manoj Tiwari’s Songs, He Dances Well’: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)

‘I Like Manoj Tiwari’s Songs, He Dances Well’: Delhi CM Kejriwal

PTI
PTI

Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 6 February, said he does not mock Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for his songs and himself watches the Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician's videos in which he "dances well".

In an interview to PTI ahead of the 8 February Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal said wherever he goes, he asks people to listen to Tiwari’s songs and watch the videos of his songs and dance.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was responding to the Delhi BJP's allegation that he had insulted "purvanchalis" and their culture by mocking Tiwari's songs.

AAP Leader Had Taken a Dig at Tiwari

Purvanchalis are natives of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar living in Delhi, and they play a vital role in every election in the national capital.

“I have not mocked Tiwari for his song ‘Rinkiya ke Papa’ and instead, I have praised him for singing good songs. I do not understand where is insulting and mocking in it. I listen to Tiwari’s songs. I like his videos. He dances well.”
Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP leader had taken a dig at Tiwari, a well known Bhojpuri actor, referring to him as a "good singer" who rendered 'Rinkiya ke Papa'.

‘Purvanchalis Will Support the BJP in Delhi Elections’

Kejriwal made the remarks when he was asked for his views about the Delhi BJP president earlier.

Last month, Tiwari had said that Kejriwal mocking 'Rinkiya ke Papa' was "insulting" Purvanchalis and their culture.

“Purvanchalis are not going to be swayed by the Kejriwal government’s water and power freebies and 98 percent of them are supporting the BJP.”
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

"Purvanchalis will support the BJP in the Delhi elections because Kejriwal and his party have been 'humiliating' them and their culture," Tiwari had told PTI in an interview.

