‘I Like Manoj Tiwari’s Songs, He Dances Well’: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 6 February, said he does not mock Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for his songs and himself watches the Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician's videos in which he "dances well".
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was responding to the Delhi BJP's allegation that he had insulted "purvanchalis" and their culture by mocking Tiwari's songs.
AAP Leader Had Taken a Dig at Tiwari
Purvanchalis are natives of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar living in Delhi, and they play a vital role in every election in the national capital.
The AAP leader had taken a dig at Tiwari, a well known Bhojpuri actor, referring to him as a "good singer" who rendered 'Rinkiya ke Papa'.
‘Purvanchalis Will Support the BJP in Delhi Elections’
Kejriwal made the remarks when he was asked for his views about the Delhi BJP president earlier.
Last month, Tiwari had said that Kejriwal mocking 'Rinkiya ke Papa' was "insulting" Purvanchalis and their culture.
"Purvanchalis will support the BJP in the Delhi elections because Kejriwal and his party have been 'humiliating' them and their culture," Tiwari had told PTI in an interview.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)