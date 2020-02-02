Delhi Polls: Congress Promises Unemployment Allowance in Manifesto

The announcements come in the backdrop of promises and initiatives by its rivals AAP and BJP. The Congress will challenge the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Supreme Court and demand the Centre to withdraw the law. The party will also not implement the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the existing form of the National Population Register (NPR), if voted to power in Delhi.

The manifesto, titled ‘Aisi Hogi Hamari Delhi,’ was released at the Delhi Congress office in presence of senior leaders Anand Sharma, manifesto committee chairman Ajay Maken, Rajiv Gowda, Sharmishtha Mukherjee among others. “We will get a strong Lokpal in first six months,” Chopra said.

The Congress will launch flagship cashback schemes for power and water supply to benefit consumers saving these resources. If voted to power, the Congress will launch Sheila Pension Yojna under which Rs 5,000 per month will be provided to senior citizens, persons with disabilities and transgender.