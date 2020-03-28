MP Scribe Booked for Going to Ex-CM’s Presser Post Kin’s UK Return
A case has been registered against a journalist in Bhopal, who attended the 20 March press conference where Kamal Nath announced his resignation as the Madhya Pradesh chief minister, even as the journalist’s daughter had been advised 'home quarantine after her return from the United Kingdom.
Days after the press conference, the journalist and his daughter had tested positive for the infection.
A case was registered against the journalist on Friday, 27 March night at Shyamla Hills Police Station under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), a Bhopal police spokesman said.
The journalist was booked for violating the government's preventive orders related to coronavirus pandemic.
The journalist's daughter, a post-graduate law student, had returned from London to Bhopal on 18 March. She had been asked to observe home quarantine. But two days after her arrival, the journalist attended Kamal Nath's last press conference as the chief minister on 20 March, official sources said.
So far, 33 positive coronavirus cases have been found in the state. Sixteen of them are residents of Indore, eight of Jabalpur, three each of Bhopal and Ujjain, two of Shivpuri and one of Gwalior, the health department officials have said.
Of them, two COVID-19 patients, one each from Indore and Ujjain, have died.