16 Killed, 20 Injured in Blast at Mosque in Pakistan’s Quetta

A powerful blast at a mosque during Friday evening prayers killed at least 16 people,including an Imam and a senior police officer, and left 20 others injured in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, three days after a bomb explosion claimed two lives in Quetta.

The nature of the explosion, which occurred inside the mosque during Maghrib prayers in Ghousabad neighbourhood, was not immediately known.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amanullah was among the 16 people killed in the incident, Quetta Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema said. According to some media reports, the slain police officer was the likely target.