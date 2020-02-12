12 Killed in Bus-Truck Collision in UP’s Firozabad
At least 12 people were killed and around 8 seriously injured as the private bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said on Thursday, 13 February.
“Twelve people lost their lives in the accident, while eight sustained serious injuries,” District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh told news agency PTI.
Officials said that the death toll may rise further.
"The sleeper bus was going from Delhi to Motihari (Bihar). The double-decker bus hit the container truck from behind," he said.
The injured have been sent to Saifai in Etawah for treatment, he said.
Taking cognizance of the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police to reach the spot and oversee relief work.
He also issued directives for proper treatment of the injured, a statement issued by the state government in Lucknow said.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)