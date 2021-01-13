What Challenges is India’s COVID Vaccination Drive Likely to Face?

Vaccination drives, that are taking place across the world, are giving some hope that perhaps we'll overcome the COVID pandemic soon.

As India prepares for what is being touted as a historic immunisation drive, it is the efficacy of the inoculation programme that will rebuild confidence among people, but what kind of challenges are likely to come up along the way?

The country's first vaccination drive, that is set to commence on 16 January, aims to immunise three crore healthcare workers. But given the uncertain circumstances, and the absence of a detailed data before the emergency approval of Covishield and Covaxin, can the government implement a successful vaccination programme? Tune in!