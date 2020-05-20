Five sets of announcements over seven hours on legal and economic reforms, fiscal and liquidity measures summed up the government's Rs 20 lakh crores relief package last week.The package has already been dissected, analysed and critically evaluated by experts and analysts but, recently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too has given an insight into what led to these economic decisions.Was the package indeed 10 percent of India's GDP or far less? Shouldn't the government have introduced more direct cash transfers for immediate relief? Was the relief allocation sufficient?In interviews to news publications like The Indian Express and Business Standard, Sitharaman has addressed some of the criticisms and questions about her relief package. So, what was the government's mindset behind these announcements? Is there anything else in the books? Tune in to The Big Story. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.