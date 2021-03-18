What is the Reason Behind Resurgence of COVID-19 Cases in Pune?

Amid a surge of new COVID-19 infections across the country, Maharashtra is in the headlines again, a state that faced the brunt of COVID cases in 2020 and on 18 March, reported 25,833 new cases – the biggest ever one-day spike in the state.

And one city is holding the torch for being the national COVID hotspot again – Pune, where every third case in the state has been recorded. It is also the home of Serum Institute of India, the manufacturer of Covishield, one of the two vaccines approved for emergency use in India.