What Does 1 Million Infections Mean for Densely Populated India?

Almost five and a half months after India reported its first case of the novel coronavirus from Kerala on 30 January, the country has now crossed a dreaded milestone.

India reported more than a million COVID-19 infections on 16 July, which have cost 25,000 lives so far including that of doctors and health workers. This also came with the biggest single-day spike in the number of cases yet.

From a few thousand cases before the lockdown, the infection rate has been soaring to almost a 30,000 spike on some days since the unlocking of commercial activities and relaxation of restrictions, making India the third worst hit country in no time, behind the United States and Brazil.

While the Centre on different occasions has claimed that India has flattened the COVID-19 curve to a great extent, that is still largely being disputed by experts. But what does touching a million infections mean for a densely populated country like India? Tune in to The Big Story!