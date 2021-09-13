Why Was Bhupendra Patel Picked Over Other Contenders as New Gujarat CM?

After tendering his resignation, Rupani told the media that it is in the nature of the BJP to change the roles of karyakartas depending on the need of the party.But, what are the possible needs that triggered such a decision in Gujarat?

The change of guard that comes a year ahead of the state Assembly elections is also raising speculations around why the party high command overlooked Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel and Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya, who were believed to be the frontrunners for the post, only to pick a lesser-known leader like Bhupendra Patel as the CM? What purpose does it serve for the BJP?

