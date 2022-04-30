Gaining Wisdom and Knowledge, and the 'Irrfan' We All Need to Be

29 April was Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's second death anniversary and we can't help but wonder how names have an impact on what a person becomes.

'Irfaan' means knowledge or wisdom and it is power and wisdom which Irrfan exuded as an actor in all of his performances that made him a legend.

So, in this episode of Urdunama we celebrate the man Irrfan for his 'irfaan' and the power he exerted on his craft.

Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads some of the gems of Urdu poetry that focus on the importance of knowledge, wisdom, and learning.