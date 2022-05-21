Not All Fires Are Bad, Keep Some 'Aatish' Burning for Your Well-Being

A heatwave is sweeping through northern parts of India as the temperatures are hitting news records almost every other day.

This summer season is testing us and the scorching heat has sent most of us in a frenzy. In the true spirit of the old adage "necessity is the mother of all invention," a lot of us have also devised innovative ways to keep ourselves cool.

But in poetry, sultriness is but a metaphor to the fire or the aatish in our heart – our deepest desires and dreams that keep us going.

To understand the theme of passions, and desires, in this episode we take a look at poetry that talks of aatish.

Tune in with Fabeha Syed.