Mamata in Delhi: Can the Bengal CM be the Face of a United Opposition in 2024?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the Capital has been making headlines for the past week. Her meetings with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and other Opposition parties have stoked speculations that Didi may finally be shedding the regional flag and stepping into the national political arena.

The overarching message in her visit to New Delhi was that a united Opposition front is required to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 general elections.