Pongal-O-Pongal: Listen to The Story of the Original Tamil Dish

Pongal is a festival, and it's also Tamil Nadu's authentic, ancient recipe. In fact, for millions of Tamilians across the globe, Pongal – the dish – is a daily driver. It is also what oils the wheels of Kollywood – the Tamil film industry!

I bring to you its sweet and savoury variants from rural and urban Tamil Nadu, stories about 'shooting Pongal' and the hilarious myth behind your monthly oil bath! Take a listen.