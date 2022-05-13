It's Wonderful & Challenging To Act With Animals: Sai Tamhankar on 'Pet Puran'

For those who prefer having pets over children, Sony LIV's new show 'Pet Puran' is surely going to be a fun watch.

This Marathi web series is centred around Chef Atul, played by Lalit Prabhakar, and his wife Aditi, played by Sai Tamhankar, who set out to create a modern family with their pets Baku, a kitten, and Vyanku, a rescued dog.

In this episode, we speak to Sai about how it was to shoot with animal co-stars, her pet preferences, and her new cat, who she adopted while shooting 'Pet Puran'.

Tune in!