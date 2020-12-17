TMC Resignations Pour in; Will Party Infighting Impact 2021 Polls?
What does the loss of party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari mean for the TMC?
Cracks within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are getting wider and visible ahead of the 2021 Bengal Legislative Assembly elections.
On 17 December, former Minister of Transport in the state, Suvendu Adhikari, who has been the face of Nandigram protests which practically catapulted the TMC into power for the first time in West Bengal in 2011, resigned from the party amid speculations of him switching over to the BJP.
A day later, five other district-level TMC leaders also handed over their resignations. And the list of disgruntled TMC MLAs and senior leaders who are speaking out against the party is only growing longer.
What is triggering the in-party turmoil? What does the loss of TMC heavyweight Adhikari mean for the party and what does the BJP have to gain from it all ahead of the upcoming elections? Tune in to The Big Story!
