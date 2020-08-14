Why Jamia, JNU, AMU’s Top Ranking Is a Big Moment of Vindication 

Over the last year Jamia Millia Islamia University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Aligarh Muslim University have been in the news more than they would’ve perhaps liked to. The three universities, battered by police action, media attacks and a perception battle, today stand officially among three of the best Central universities in all of India.

The Union Ministry of Education in its latest ranking of Central universities has placed Jamia in first place with a score of 90, while JNU has come third with 83 and AMU fourth at 82. The ranking is based on a tri-party evaluation signed between the university and the Ministry of Educationand the University Grants Commission.

What made these three universities stand out in the evaluation? Do students feel vindicated? The Quint spoke with several students across campuses to find out what they make of the rankings and what they have to say about a trying year for their Alma Mater