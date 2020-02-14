A Year Since Pulwama, Martyrs’ Kin Yet to Get Full Compensation

14 February 2019 was a dark day in the history of contemporary India. A suicide bomber drove a car loaded with explosives into a convoy of over 2,500 CRPF personnel in Kashmir’s Pulwama.

The resulting blast claimed 40 lives. The fury around the attack, executed by Pak-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, led to cries for retaliation and revenge.

The following weeks witnessed India’s response – reported bombing of JeM’s terror launch pads in Balakot, and the return of the Modi government to power in the 2019 elections, riding on the wave of nationalism set off by these events.

For the families of the 40 martyrs, life would never be the same again. Compensation was promised, assurances were made, and they were told they would be taken care of. But the reality is very different.

On the anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, we spoke to the families of these men who laid down their lives for the country. 40 men gone… but not forgotten.