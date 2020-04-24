Ordinance to Protect Health Staff a Deterrence But Not The Cure?

Violence against doctors and other medical staff isn’t a new phenomena in India. Unfortunately, this pandemic has been no different. Where the healthcare workers working on the frontline need our support and respect, frequent instances of hostilities and attacks on them have been reported amid the ongoing crisis.

For this, on 22 April, an ordinance punishing any 'act of violence' against 'healthcare service personnel' during the pandemic was passed by the government.

What all offences does this ordinance punish exactly? And most importantly, why is it that health workers have been at the receiving end of hostility at all during this dangerous pandemic?