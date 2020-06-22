After three consecutive days of reporting the highest peaks in fresh cases, Delhi overtook Tamil Nadu on 21 June, Sunday to become the second-worst coronavirus affected state in the country. In just the past one week between 15 - 21 June, the capital reported more than 18,000 new cases of infections.Apart from the number of infections, what have also made the situation in Delhi quite concerning is firstly a high growth rate of infection, and secondly the spike in the number of deaths.A number of meetings have taken place between the centre and state to revamp Delhi’s COVID-19 planning after the Supreme Court criticized Delhi and some other states earlier this month over their handling of the pandemic. But why is Delhi faring so badly in tackling the crisis? What are the new strategies ahead? Tune in to The Big Story! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.