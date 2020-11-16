Nitish Back as CM, But with 2 Deputies; Is BJP Set to Expand Base?
Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar CM for a historic fourth consecutive term but with two deputies from the BJP.
Despite the massive anti-incumbency that he faced in the state, Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a historic fourth consecutive term but with two deputies from the BJP.
The saffron party that emerged to be the big brother in the alliance, with 74 seats interestingly replaced Sushil Modi, who had been Kumar's deputy for more than a decade, with Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi – who won from the Katihar and Bettiah seats, respectively.
According to reports, the post of Speaker in the Bihar Assembly will also be given to the BJP. And while so far, 4 JDU leaders, 2 BJP leaders, and 1 leader from the HAM and the VIP each have been sworn into the Cabinet, some reports even suggested that eventually when all appointments are made, the JD(U) may get a lesser number of ministerial berths than the BJP this time, owing to its "junior" position in the alliance.
But what does the appointment of the two deputies say?
Even though it is Nitish Kumar who continues to be at helm of the governance, is the BJP all set to solidify its grip over the state governance? Tune in to The Big Story!
