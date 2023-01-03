ADVERTISEMENT

Muthulakshmi Reddy, India’s First Woman Legislator, Was Denied an Education

Referring to Muthulakshi Reddy as just the first female legislator of the country would be an understatement.

Upendra Kumar
She was also a surgeon, and a Padma Bhushan awardee who fought for women's education and abolishing child marriage. But, did you know that she was denied education for being a woman? 

Tune into this episode of Siyasat to know all about this inspiring personality. 

Siyasat is a Quint Hindi Production, where host Upendra Kumar talks about some of the most fascinating political stories and events from Indian history. But, these aren't mere stories, they shape and influence our everyday lives. New episode, every Monday!

