MSD Out, But Why is BCCI Paying Women a Tenth of Men’s Salaries?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been dropped from the BCCI’s list of central contracts – and there's a lot to unpack there with the ambiguity surrounding his career going forward – and we will be talking about all of that in today's Big Story, but in case you missed it, the same BCCI has announced their list of contract players for the women’s cricket team, and for another year, has awarded women cricketers in the top category a fraction of what men cricketers are getting.

We’re talking Rs 7 crore vs Rs 50 lakh. Or Rs 5 crore vs Rs 50 lakh. The pay disparity between male and female cricketers didn’t exactly make headlines. Probably because it is not new. But there's always outrage over it. And rightly so.

I’m joined today by The Quint’s sports editor, Mendra Dorjey today, and we’re going to walk you through this story.