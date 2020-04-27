Lockdown to be Extended or Not? Here’s What We Know of PM-CM Meet

India is in the final week of the extended lockdown, and as citizens wonder if the lockdown is going to get a further extension or not, PM Modi held a meeting with nine chief ministers to discuss the next steps that need to be taken in this pandemic.

The meeting also incidentally comes a day after India saw the highest spike in cases in 24 hours — and that's 1,945 new cases in just a day.

So what transpired in this meeting? What are next steps that the government is likely to take to help India recover from coronavirus? And is the lockdown going to be lifted or extended? Tune in to The Big Story!