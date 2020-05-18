Shops will be open, inter-state movement will be allowed, private offices will be operational – the fourth phase of the lockdown or lockdown 4.0 has begun and as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it’s going to be different from the previous phases.While the Ministry of Home Affairs has released a new list of do’s and don'ts for the next two weeks, states are likely to add their own restrictions and relaxations unique to their situation.The big change in lockdown 4.0 is that states will be allowed a fair amount of autonomy in deciding the zones. So far, the MHA has been categorising the zones and that has been a cause of great distress for the cash-strapped states which are looking for ways to restart the economy.Transport, Offices, Barbers: Relaxations in Delhi for Lockdown 4.0In the last meeting, between the PM and the states, chief ministers of some states like Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Tamil Nadu had stressed on how states should have some flexibility in micro-planning after factoring in the local issues.Keeping within the parameters of the MHA guidelines, states can now define what constitutes a red zone.So, what are the new rules under lockdown 4.0? Tune in for The Big Story! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.