Students Want JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar Sacked, But Where Is He?

It’s been two days since the violent attack inside the JNU campus on students and professors took place, which left more than 20 people critically injured.

But where is Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar – the Vice Chancellor of JNU – in the middle of this crisis?

He had tweeted on the night of 5 December when the attack happened, but despite the gravity of the violence, with lathis, rods and stones being used, Jagadesh Kumar has not given interviews, or even so much as even met the injured people.

Given the grim situation within the campus, the JNUSU and the JNUTA have demanded the VC be sacked. So when will the VC take stock of what happened on his campus, in full view of the security personnel and Delhi Police?

Tune in to The Big Story, where we talk about the controversies that have marred M Jagadesh Kumar’s tenure as JNU’s Vice Chancellor.