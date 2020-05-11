Indian ELISA Test: How Is It Different From Other Antibody Tests?

ELISA antibody testing is the newest addition to the COVID-19 testing kits in India. They've been used to test other infections previously but it's the first time that India has developed its very own indigenous version of these tests, as we deal with the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The National Institute of Virology (NIV), which is in Pune, developed this test over the last month as India cancelled orders of about half a million faulty COVID-19 rapid antibody test kits from China.

So, how are ELISA tests different from RT-PCR and Rapid Antibody tests? And what do we know about these made in India kits so far? Tune in to The Big Story, where we speak to virologist Shahid Jameel.