What Should the 2020 Union Budget Do to Fix India’s Economy?

CEA K Subramanian presented the Economic Survey 2020, on 31 January, a day before the Union Budget. This budget has a lot riding on it.

India’s GDP growth is at its lowest since 2008. The World Bank, the IMF as well as the UN have revised India’s GDP growth for 2020 to 5% or less.

Data from 2019, pegged unemployment at a 45-year high of 6.1%. And this was before the abrogation of Article 370, which led to more job losses in Jammu and Kashmir. But we’ll get into that in detail, in a bit.

Foreign investors dumped a record $4.5 billion shares from India in the last year. According to experts, who feature on this podcast, investor faith in India has gone down. More people are opting to invest their savings overseas. Across industries, job cuts have taken place.

We’re joined today by Nilesh Shah, who’s an advisor on PM Modi’s Economic Advisory Council, Raghav Bahl, The Quint’s editor-in-chief, and Sanjay Pugalia, The Quint’s editorial president. We also hear from traders, farmers, young professionals and students from across India about what they want from the 2020 Union Budget.