If Not Cancel Exams, What Can Govt Do for NEET-JEE Aspirants?
Can the government afford to declare this academic year as a ‘zero’ year? Tune in to The Big Story!
Life should move on, said the Supreme Court almost 10 days back as it dismissed petitions to postpone the JEE Main and NEET UG entrance exams.
But there's no end to demands from students and parents to not conduct the exams on the scheduled dates in September. Joining them now are politicians from across party lines – from Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray who want to approach India's top court again – to postpone the exams.
On 26 August, in fact, Congress' interim president Sonia hosted an online meeting with state Chief Ministers, including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, to help the engineering and medical aspirants of the country who are caught between the devil and the deep blue sea.
While some suggested that they approach the court, others said a delegation should be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Even as the debate rages on, #PostponeJEEandNEETexams and #AntiStudentModiGovt are trending online. They are also planning a protest on 27 August, from their homes, with "black Flags, tie black bands on arms or foreheads, wear black masks, and turn their profile pictures black."
On its part, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has assured all precautionary measures to be exercised to protect students during the conduct of the exams.
Meanwhile, there are those who're asking if not now, then when? How long do we postpone these exams for? Can the government afford to declare this academic year as a 'zero' year, as the protesting students suggest? Tune in to The Big Story!
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.