If Not Cancel Exams, What Can Govt Do for NEET-JEE Aspirants?

Life should move on, said the Supreme Court almost 10 days back as it dismissed petitions to postpone the JEE Main and NEET UG entrance exams.

But there's no end to demands from students and parents to not conduct the exams on the scheduled dates in September. Joining them now are politicians from across party lines – from Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray who want to approach India's top court again – to postpone the exams.

On 26 August, in fact, Congress' interim president Sonia hosted an online meeting with state Chief Ministers, including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, to help the engineering and medical aspirants of the country who are caught between the devil and the deep blue sea.