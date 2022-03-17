'I Filter My Inner Voice Because I Want To Have Friends & Work': Jim Sarbh
Jim Sarbh plays 'Wiz,' the inner voice of an awkward man in Netflix series 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love.'
Rahul Nair’s new Netflix comedy-drama stars Vihaan Samat as Ray – a young awkward, introverted man who is Eternally Confused and Eager for Love – and Jim Sarbh as the cheeky voice in his head.
As Ray tries to navigate around the world of love, romance, and sex, 'Wiz' – a personification of his inner voice – says what Ray cannot say in front of people.
Ahead of the show's release on 18 March, we speak with Nair and the protagonists to know what led them to the series' unusual name. We also have a fun chat about how they deal with their inner voices.
Tune in!
