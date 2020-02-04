Have Acts of Sedition Spiked in India or Is Govt Misusing the Law?

More than 60 students – aged between 9 and 11 – have been interrogated at least four times by police in the last one week. The interrogation – and the overall investigation – is over a play, a school play to be specific, which was critical of the citizenship law. As these young kids performed the play at their annual school function, it offended an ABVP activist and has since been tagged "seditious".

No matter how bizarre this sounds, young kids interrogated....for a play....all of it is true. The school is Shaheen Urdu Primary School, located in Karnataka's Bidar, and part of Muslim-affiliated Shaheen Group of Institutions. And a single mother of an 11-year-old student and a teacher at the school are behind bars on charges of sedition over the so-called anti-CAA play.

Sedition seems to be India’s favourite charge against its people. But is India suddenly buzzing with people who are disloyal towards the nation, who are the enemies of the State? Or is the State misusing the sedition laws against its own people? Tune in to The Big Story for more!