Has SSR Probe Stooped Down to Sexism & Conflating Cannabis Use?

A day after she was arrested by the NCB on drug charges related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, actor Rhea Chakraborty was shifted from the NBC office to Mumbai's Byculla Jail, where she will be kept on remand for 14 days.

Far from the initial investigations on abetment to suicide or siphoning off funds from Rajput's accounts that had kickstarted the whole probe in the first place, the focus has lately shifted to a drug angle.

After being hounded by no less than three investigative agencies, the newest allegations against Rhea are now not about possessing or consuming cannabis but on aiding and financing cannabis procurements for her late boyfriend.