ADVERTISEMENT
Gehraiyaan's Dhairya Karwa Talks About Making the Leap From a 9-5 Job to Acting
Tune in to this episode of Itni Starry Baatein where we chat with Dhairya Karwa!
Dhairya Karwa who debuted in Bollywood with Uri: The Surgical Strike, will now be seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone.
In this episode of Itni Starry Baatein, the actor talks about how he made the leap into modelling and then acting after working a 9-5 job in a cubicle as a data analyst. He also talks about his early days in Mumbai, what kind of roles he prefers and what is up ahead for him.
Tune in to the podcast to know more!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×