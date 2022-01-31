How in Chaos, Moments of 'Shukr' Anchor Us

Shukr – meaning gratitude – is an exercise that motivational speakers, preachers, life coaches, and therapists all suggest to practise.

But, how does one become shukr-guzaar?

In this episode of Urdunama we see how it's the gratitude that helps us hold onto the good things in life. In Urdu poetry, Ismail Merathi tells us that we can be thankful for anything, even a cow.



Tune in as The Quint's Fabeha Syed reads Merathi's 'Humari Gayein,' Andaleeb Shadani's 'Der Lagi Aane Mein Tumko..' among other ashaar.