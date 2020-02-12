How EC Defied Rules by Disposing VVPAT Slips from Lok Sabha Polls

"The used or printed VVPAT slips in any election... shall be retained for one year and shall thereafter be destroyed,” that's Rule 94 (b) of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961. But did the Election Commission stick to this rule for the 2019 General Elections?

Well, apparently not! The Quint filed an RTI query that revealed that the VVPAT slips from 2019 Lok Sabha elections were disposed of four months after the election results were declared. Why was the EC in such a hurry? Was there any specific reason behind this move? Tune in to The Big Story for more!