Do Punjab Civil Poll Results Project What the State Thinks of BJP?

In the backdrop of the farmer's agitation at the borders of the capital, the Congress party made a clean sweep in Punjab’s seven of the eight municipal corporation elections on 17 February which are Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Abohar, Pathankot, Batala, Bathinda, and now Mohali as well, which went into a re-poll and the Congress emerged victorious there on 18 February when the results were declared.

In the final count, the Congress won 1,399 of the 2,165 wards in municipal councils and 271 of the 350 municipal corporation seats. The most stunning victory came from Bathinda, where the Congress party is set to elect a mayor for the first time in 53 years, a city which has been the bastion of the Shiromani Akali Dal.