Unchecked Violence in Delhi: Is Police Crippled Without 'Orders'?

“We cannot let another 1984 happen in this country; not under the watch of this court,” the Delhi High Court said on the violence that has gripped the city. The situation in the capital has come to such a point that the Supreme Court and the high court had to urge the police to take matters under their control.

At least 20 people have died in violence that has been raging in the capital since 23 February, Sunday. The areas in northeast Delhi are still tense from the looting and arson.

What began as a clash between anti-CAA protesters and supporters of the act in Maujpur, Babarpur and other areas of northeast Delhi didn't take too long to turn into a case of communal violence. Without enough security forces to subdue the violence, it grew bigger and and bigger until mobs carried out a rampage in these areas targeting specific houses, of specific communities and also burned down a mosque.