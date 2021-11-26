'Couldn't Believe This Was Happening in Mumbai': Revisiting The 26/11 Attacks

26 November 2008. 26/11. There's perhaps still a lingering sense of disbelief as we talk about the day.

Even 13 years after the attack, we continue to piece together all the tiny details of the events of the day through the words and memories of those who survived to tell the tale.

In this special episode of The Big Story we get first-hand accounts from three journalists who covered the attack from ground zero. In this podcast you'll hear from Raksha Shetty, Mahrukh Inayat and Shai Venkatraman talk about how they went around covering the attack.

Along with that we also have with us Anjali Kulthe, Staff Nurse of Labour Room at Cama Hospital who showed extreme grit and saved the lives of several pregnant women when the hospital had come under attack.

You'll also hear from Dr Shailesh Mohite, former Forensic Head at Nair Hospital who recounts how he had to operate on the lone surviving terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

Tune in!