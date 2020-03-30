Can PM Modi’s Apology to the Poor Undo This Unplanned Lockdown?

Just in the first week, it’s become clear that this three-week-long lockdown to curb transmission of coronavirus was ill-planned and poorly conceived.

We have seen videos and photographs of migrant workers from highways and border districts trying to walk back home, with a lack of food, money and at least two more weeks of no employment. Days after the mass migration started, the central government has finally seemed to have acknowledged the looming crisis at hand.

On 30 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to the poor especially for the decisions he has taken in his radio show Mann Ki Baat. But is an apology enough for putting the most vulnerable of India's population through this unplanned disaster in the making? Tune in to The Big Story!