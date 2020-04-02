Hope in Despair — Volunteers Step Up to Help the Needy in Lockdown

Not every superhero wears a cape — it's probably a very cliched line that all of us have heard before. But as cliched as it may be, at the time of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot is dependent on people's goodwill. From donations to food distribution — it’s not just adults, even little children are giving away their piggy bank savings to help vulnerable people right now.

In this episode of The Big Story, we talk about the good Samaritans and superheroes who are emerging from the crowd to help those in need. Tune in!