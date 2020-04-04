Podcast | Let Nothing Dim Your ‘Noor’ Or The Warm Glow Of Courage

The coronavirus lockdown that began on 24 March is still going. Most of us are locked up inside our houses and working from home, practising what is known as the only precaution for COVID-19 – 'social distancing'. If, in self-isolation, there is ever a moment when you feel hopeless about your future, then you aren't alone. In these testing times, it’s important to remember that the only way to fight the darkness is to gather the light – or the 'noor' – of courage and hope.

In this his episode of Urdunama, we have tried to find some Urdu ashaar through which the poets are telling us to find the light or 'noor' within that will guide us to be strong again.