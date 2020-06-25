Ending the suspense for school-going students, the MHRD and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed the Supreme Court that the Class 10 and 12 board exams scheduled between 1-15 July stand cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.While for class 10 students, exams have completely been cancelled, class 12 students will be given an option between appearing in exams when the “conditions are conducive” or assessment based on the last three exams.An order from Supreme Court is expected on 26 June, at 10:30 am, after the government filed a detailed affidavit on the assessment scheme for the exams. But, what are the reactions to this decision? And what's next for students? Tune in to The Big Story! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.