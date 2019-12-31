The Big Story Roundup: Here are the Biggest Headlines of 2019
The year 2019 saw a lot of big stories make headlines, from the BJP’s return to power, the abrogation of Article 370, the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya dispute, to the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.
Today, we bring to you all the biggest news items and headlines from 2019.
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act Protests Grip India
Protests erupted across India after the Parliament passed the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act. At least 26 people have been killed in the violence that ensued amid the protests.
We’ve done many podcasts on this issue. Here’s a link to an explainer on the problems with the NRC and one on the controversial National Population Register.
The Abrogation of Article 370 and J&K Blackout
On 5 August, Home Minister Amit Shah made the surprise announcement of scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
We covered the news extensively, including a couple of special podcasts –– explaining what the scrapping of Article 370 means, what are the implications of the bifurcation of the state –– and so on.
On this episode of The Big Story, we report from the ground on what was happening in Kashmir in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370.
2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Despite slow GDP growth, despite demonetisation and GST, despite unemployment and religious divides, what factors led to the BJP’s massive victory for a second term in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. That's exactly what we dissect in this podcast.
Supreme Court Verdict in Ayodhya Dispute
A verdict of over 70 years in the making, or nearly 500 years in the making, depending on who you ask, but the Supreme Court of India delivered the final judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on 9 November, bringing the case to a long-awaited conclusion.
On this podcast we dissect the verdict and the dispute’s past.
Exclusive: Why Isn’t the BJP Revealing How Much it Received in Electoral Bonds?
Rs 6,000 crore worth of electoral bonds were sold in the Financial Year 2018-19.
Annual audit reports filed by national and state political parties to the Election Commission and analysed by The Quint show that more than Rs 4,500 crore worth of electoral bonds could have gone to a single political party –– the ruling BJP. We dive into the story here.
Exclusive: EVMs & VVPATs Prone to Manipulation
In an exclusive, The Quint discovered that people’s votes could be manipulated, with EVMs and VVPATs being vulnerable to external influence. Listen to it here.
Economy on the Decline and Banks in Crisis
2019 was not a good year for the Indian economy.
Banks were in troubled waters, GDP growth predictions took a turn for the worse, with the rate being the lowest it’s been in five years. At the same time, the NSSO released a report stating that unemployment was at a 45-year high. The auto industry is also in terrible shape, indicating bad times to come for the economy.
We covered all that and more this year.
Manohar Parrikar, Sushma Swaraj & Arun Jaitley Pass Away
India also witnessed the passing of three important political figures this year.
Former Defence Minister and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away on 17 March 2019 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away because of a heart attack on 6 August 2019.
Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away on 24 August 2019 after battling numerous illnesses including soft tissue sarcoma.
