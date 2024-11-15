ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Urdunama Podcast: Every Drop of 'Ashk' Tells a Story

It is the rain of heart which reflects hidden pain and profound happiness.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
'Ashk' is an Urdu word that means 'tears'. Tiny droplets of water that hold the weight of unspoken feelings within them. It is the rain of heart which reflects hidden pain and profound happiness. 

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed delves into the depth of the language of tears, which fall silently yet speaks volumes. While covering the bridge gap of emotions and expressions with urdu poetry.

