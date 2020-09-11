Any Sign of Headway Yet in Indo-China’s 5-Point Consensus on LAC?

As fresh India-China tensions flare up at the border, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi agreed that the current situation in Ladakh is not in the interest of either side.

Jaishankar and his counterpart met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, in Moscow, at a luncheon meeting, hosted by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with hopes of making a breakthrough in the frosty ties.