Any Sign of Headway Yet in Indo-China’s 5-Point Consensus on LAC?
Does the Indo-China joint statement indicate any major headway in the talks or are they stuck at a stalemate?
As fresh India-China tensions flare up at the border, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi agreed that the current situation in Ladakh is not in the interest of either side.
Jaishankar and his counterpart met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, in Moscow, at a luncheon meeting, hosted by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with hopes of making a breakthrough in the frosty ties.
This came on the heels of an unspoken no-firing status quo, reportedly, being violated at the LAC for the first time in 45 years.
After the meeting, in a five-point joint media statement, the two ministers agreed that both countries should "quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions" and abide by all the existing agreements and protocols on India-China boundary affairs.
But does this joint statement indicate any major headway in the talks or are the Indo-China dialogues stuck at a stalemate?
Although Russia, which currently holds the presidency of RIC-SCO-BRICS, has responded to the Indo-China tensions in very measured words so far, will it be able to play a role in diffusing tensions between the two? Tune in to The Big Story!
