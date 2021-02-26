‘Against Indian Ethos’: Centre Opposes Same-Sex Marriages in HC

Only a biological man and a biological woman, in other words, a husband and a wife, make a family.

That was the crux of the Centre's response to petitions seeking recognition and registration of same-sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act, the Special Marriage Act, and the Foreign Marriage Act.

On 25 February, as the Centre opposed the pleas, it said:

“Living together as partners and having sexual relationship with same sex individual is not comparable with Indian family unit concept of a husband, wife and children, which necessarily presuppose a biological man as 'husband', a biological woman as 'wife' and children born out of union.”

And finally, any judicial interference would cause and I quote, “a complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country”.