A Year Since Janta Curfew, How Close Is the Pandemic’s End?

It’s been a year since India went into a complete lockdown to combat COVID-19. Lakhs of Indians since have lost their lives, their loved ones, health, social circles and we all lost our daily routine.

It's been a year of exercising at home, dining tables becoming the new classroom and workstations, and adopting new terms like “social distancing” and “herd immunity” in our vocabulary.

Though the lockdown was taken as a public health measure, it also showed us the reality of our public healthcare system and the growing inequalities in India, with the exodus of thousands of migrant workers walking hundreds of kilometers back home, local businesses and industries shutting down, and billionaires still managing to increase their wealth during all the turmoil.